First Period_1, New Jersey, Bratt 12 (Severson), 2:37. 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 12, 5:47. 3, New Jersey, Bratt 13 (Hughes, Severson), 17:34 (pp). Penalties_Brown, LA (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 4:53; McLeod, NJ (Cross Checking), 4:53; Grundstrom, LA (Roughing), 8:04; Bratt, NJ (Roughing), 8:04; New Jersey bench, served by Zacha (Roughing), 8:04; Brown, LA (Tripping), 8:07; Grundstrom, LA (Slashing), 16:33.

Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 10 (Moore), 15:59. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 6 (Bjornfot, Brown), 11:05. Penalties_Kuokkanen, NJ (Delay of Game), 3:06; New Jersey bench, served by Tatar (Too Many Men on the Ice), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 6-14-17_37. New Jersey 10-5-10_25.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; New Jersey 1 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 9-6-1 (25 shots-23 saves). New Jersey, Gillies 1-3-1 (37-34).

A_11,354 (16,514). T_2:26.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ben O'Quinn, Libor Suchanek.