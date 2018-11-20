Longacre inactive, Watkins active for Rams-Chiefs showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Matt Longacre is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newcomer Dante Fowler started in Longacre's spot Monday night.

Longacre had started the Rams' past seven games, and he wasn't listed on Los Angeles' injury reports during the week.

Former Rams receiver Sammy Watkins is active for the Chiefs after missing last week's game with a foot injury.

The Chiefs' inactives are safety Eric Berry, receiver Gehrig Dieter, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, center Mitch Morse, running back Darrel Williams and tight end Deon Yelder.

The Rams other inactives are defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back John Kelly, tight end Johnny Mundt, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive back Darious Williams and receiver Nick Williams.

