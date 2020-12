WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Loewe scored 24 points, including the game winning layup with 12.3 seconds left in overtime as William & Mary rallied from 19-points down to defeat George Washington 85-84 on Monday night.

After Loewe drove down the right side of the lane for what proved to be the winner, he forced James Bishop to take a deep 3 from the top of the key that missed everything with one second left.