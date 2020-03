List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

HANDBALL

Olympic women's qualifying event in Podgorica, Montenegro from March 20-22 postponed to June.

Olympic women's qualifying event in Lliria Spain from March 20-22 postponed to June,

Olympic women's qualifying event in Györ, Hungary from March 20-22 postponed to June.

Olympic men's qualifying event in Trondheim, Norway from April 17-19 postponed to June.

Olympic men's qualifying event in Paris from April 17-19 postponed to June.

Olympic men's qualifying event in Berlin from April 17-19 postponed to June.

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup on March 28 canceled.

Grand National in Liverpool, England on April 4 canceled.

Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 2 postponed to Sept. 5.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL from March 12 suspended.

KHL from March 17 suspended. From March 25 canceled.

Men's world championship in Switzerland from May 8-24 canceled.

Women's world championship in Nova Scotia, Canada from March 31-April 10 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group A in Angers, France from April 12-18 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from March 28-April 3 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division II Group A in Jaca, Spain from March 29-April 3 canceled.

Men's world championship Division I Group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men's world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men's world championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 3-5 canceled.

Women's Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia Division I in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

National League and Swiss League in Switzerland from March 2 suspended. From March 13 canceled.

Elite League in United Kingdom from March 13 canceled.

Chinese clubs in Supreme Hockey League playing home games in Russia.

US-Based Professional Women's Hockey Players Association tour of Japan from March 4-7 canceled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew.

Dusseldorf Grand Slam in Germany on Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco on March 6-8 canceled.

Swiss Open in Winterthur on March 7-8 canceled.

Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia on March 13-15 canceled.

Santiago Panamerican Open in Chile from March 14-15 canceled.

Lima Panamerican Open in Peru from March 21-22 canceled.

Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia from March 27-29 canceled.

Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey from April 3-5 canceled.

Asian Oceania Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 17-18 postponed.

MODERN PENTATHLON

World Cups in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 25-29 and April 2-5 canceled.

World Cup in Budapest, Hungary from April 29-May 3 canceled.

World Cup Final in Seoul from May 14-17 canceled.

World championships moved from Xiamen, China to Cancun, Mexico on May 25-31, postponed.

World laser run championships moved from Xiamen, China on May 25-31 to Weiden, Germany on Aug. 20-23.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on March 8 canceled.

Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on March 22 postponed to Oct. 4.

Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on April 5 postponed to Nov. 15.

Argentina Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo on April 19 postponed to Nov. 22.

Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on May 3 postponed.

Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on Oct. 4 moved to Sept. 27.

Valencia Grand Prix in Spain on Nov. 15 moved to Nov. 29.

World Superbikes

Qatar Round in Lusail on March 15 postponed.

Spanish Round in Cadiz on March 29 postponed to Oct. 25.

Dutch Round in Assen on April 19 postponed to Aug. 23.

French Round in Magny-Cours on Sept. 27 postponed to Oct. 4.

ROWING

Boat Race in London on March 29 canceled.

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy from April 10-12 canceled.

Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea from April 27-30 canceled.

European Olympic qualifying regatta in Varese, Italy from April 27-29 canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1-3 canceled.

Henley Royal Regatta in England from July 1-5 canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs. Leeds on March 14, postponed. Competition from March 16 suspended.

National Rugby League in Australia from March 19, no spectators. From March 23 suspended.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 7; Italy vs. England in Rome on March 14; France vs. Ireland in Paris on March 14; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 14, postponed.

Women's Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano on Feb. 23; Scotland vs. France in Glasgow on March 7; Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 8; Italy vs. England in Padua on March 15; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 15; France vs. Ireland in Villeneuve-d'Ascq on March 15, postponed.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia on March 14; Romania vs. Belgium on March 14; Switzerland vs. Netherlands on March 14; Spain vs. Portugal on March 15, postponed.

Euopean Rugby Women's Championship: Spain vs. Russia on April 5; Spain vs. Netherlands on April 11, postponed.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 moved from Osaka, Japan to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders on March 14 moved from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares vs. Highlanders on March 14, no spectators. Competition from March 15 suspended.

European Champions Cup playoffs due to start on April 4 suspended.

European Challenge Cup playoffs due to start on April 3 suspended.

English Premiership from March 16 suspended.

French Top 14 from March 13 suspended.

Pro14: Zebre vs. Ospreys on Feb. 29; Treviso vs. Ulster on Feb. 29, postponed. Competition from March 12 suspended.

Japan's Top League from Feb. 29 postponed. From March 14 suspended. From March 23 canceled.

Hong Kong Sevens moved from April 3-5 to Oct. 16-18.

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to Oct. 10-11.

Langford Sevens (women) in Canada from May 2-3 postponed.

London Sevens from May 23-24 postponed.

Paris Sevens from May 30-31 postponed.

Asia women's championship in Hong Kong from March 14-22 postponed to May 8-16.

Olympic test event (Asia Sevens Invitational) in Tokyo from April 25-26 canceled.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Round 1 from March 19-22, no spectators. Competition from March 22 suspended.

SAILING

Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; from March 16 suspended.

World 470 championships in Palma, Spain from March 13-21 postponed.

Asian championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 15-22 postponed.

Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March 1-6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470s in Mallorca, Spain from March 25-April 4 canceled.

World Cup Series in Genoa, Italy from April 11-19 canceled.

Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile in Hyères, France from April 18-25 postponed.

Americas Cup World Series in Cagliari, Italy from April 23-26 canceled.

SailGP in San Francisco from May 2-3 canceled.

European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece from May 10-16 postponed.

European 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 championships in Malcesine, Italy from May 11-17 postponed.

Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands from June 4-7 canceled.

Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany from June 20-28 postponed to Sept. 5-13.

SHOOTING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15-26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 16-26 canceled.

European shotgun championships in Chateauroux, France from May 6-20 postponed.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru from May 8-17 postponed.

European rifle/pistol qualification championships in Plzen, Czech Republic from May 18-25 canceled.

SKATEBOARDING

Asian street championship in Singapore from March 17-21 canceled.

Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas from March 24-29 canceled.

Lima Open in Peru from March 16-22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Yangcheng, China from April 6-12 postponed to April 13-19. From Feb. 14 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, China from April 14-19 suspended.

Street Pro Tour in Beijing from April 28-May 3 canceled.

Dew Tour in Long Beach, California from May 7-10 postponed.

SKATING

World short track speed skating championships in Seoul from March 13-15 postponed.

World figure skating championships in Montreal from March 16-22 canceled.

World synchronized skating championships in Lake Placid, New York from April 3-4 canceled.

SKIING

Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from March 18-22 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing, China from Feb. 15-16 canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6-8, no spectators.

Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland on March 8 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway on March 11-12, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden on March 12-14, canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 14 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14-15 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia from March 14-15, canceled.

Alpine Europa Cup Finals in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria from March 16-22 canceled.

World ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia from March 17-22, no spectators.

Ski jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia on March 18-20, no spectators.

Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland on March 21-22 canceled.

Junior ski cross and snowboard cross world championships in Saint-Lary, France from March 19-25 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 canceled.

SNOOKER

WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales from March 17-22 postponed to July 21-26.

China Open in Beijing from March 30-April 5 postponed.

Men's world championship in Sheffield, England from April 18-May 4 postponed.

Women's world championship in Bangkok from June 22-27 postponed.

SOCCER

European Championship in 12 countries from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

Copa America in Argentina and Colombia from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta on March 10; Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. Final in Istanbul on May 30 postponed.

Copa Libertadores from March 15 suspended.

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed. All West Zone group matches from March 2 postponed. East Zone matches postponed to May 19-20 (Match Day 3), May 26-27, (Match Day 4), June 16-17 (Match Day 5), and June 23-24 (Match Day 6). Round of 16 postponed to Aug. 11-12 and 25-26, quarterfinals to Sept. 15-16 and 29-30, and the semifinals to Oct. 20-21 and 27-28.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Getafe on March 12; Sevilla vs. Roma on March 12, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton on March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United on March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Basel on March 12, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. Final in Gdansk, Poland on May 27 postponed.

CONCACAF Champions League from March 13 suspended.

South America World Cup qualifying from March 23 postponed.

Asia World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, no spectators. Competition from March 23 postponed.

African Nations Championship in Cameroon from April 4-25 postponed.

European Championship playoffs on March 26 and 31 postponed to June.

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying from March 25 postponed.

Gold Cup qualifying on March 26 and 31 suspended.

Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Montenegro vs. Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy vs. Germany canceled.

CONCACAF men’s Olympic qualifying in Mexico from March 20 suspended.

Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 postponed to April 9 and 14, and postponed to June 1-10; China home game in Sydney. Vietnam vs. Australia in Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators.

English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal on March 11. Competition from March 13 suspended.

FA Cup quarterfinals on March 21-22 postponed.

La Liga and Segunda Division matches from March 10, no spectators. Competition from March 12 suspended.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao in Seville on April 18 postponed.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women's Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: 6 matches on Feb. 29-March 2 postponed. All matches from March 4, no spectators. Competition from March 9 suspended.

Italian Cup semifinals: Juventus vs. AC Milan on March 4, Napoli vs. Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. Final moved from May 13 to May 20.

Bundesliga from March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended.

French Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain on March 7 postponed. Competition from March 13 suspended.

French League Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed.

Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, delayed.

Iran Pro League from Feb. 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended.

J.League in Japan from Feb. 25 postponed.

K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed.

Swiss Super League from Feb. 28 postponed.

V.League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

First League in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Liga I in Romanial from March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Austrian Bundesliga from March 10 postponed.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

Superliga in Denmark from March 11 suspended.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended.

First Division A in Belgium from March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended.

Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge vs. Antwerp in Brussels on March 22 postponed.

Premier Division in Ireland from March 12 suspended.

Major League Soccer in United States from March 12 suspended.

Premiership in Scotland from March 13 suspended.

Liga MX in Mexico from March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended.

A League in Australia from March 16, no spectators. From March 24 suspended.

Premier Division in South Africa from March 16 suspended.

Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16 suspended.

Allsvenkan in Sweden, due to start on April 3, delayed.

Super Lig in Turkey from March 19 suspended.

European Women's Champions League from March 13 suspended. Final in Vienna on May 24 postponed.

National Women's Soccer League in United States, due to start on April 18, delayed.

AFC Cup from March 18 suspended.

Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed to Aug. 5-16.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26-30 canceled.

SUMO

Spring Tournament in Osaka, Japan from March 8-22, no spectators.

SURFING

World Surfing Games in El Salvador from May 9-17 postponed to June 6–14.

SWIMMING

Asian water polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from Feb. 12-16 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from Feb. 14-16: China team withdrew.

Diving World Series in Beijing from March 7-9 canceled.

Olympic women's water polo qualifying tournament in Trieste, Italy from March 8-15 postponed.

Italy Olympic trials in Riccione from March 17-21 canceled.

South America championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 25-29 canceled.

Diving World Series in London from March 27-29 canceled.

Nordic Tour: Bergen Festival in Norway from March 28-30 canceled.

China Olympic trials in Qingdao from March 28-April 4 postponed to May 10-16.

Ireland Olympic trials in Dublin from April 1-5 postponed.

Japan Olympic trials in Tokyo from April 2-7, no spectators.

European Swim Cup II in Eindhoven, Netherlands from April 9-12 canceled.

British Olympic trials in London from April 14-19 canceled.

African championships in Durban, South Africa from April 17-22 postponed.

Australia championships in Perth from April 17-21 canceled.

Diving World Cup in Tokyo from April 21-26 postponed.

Olympic artistic qualifier in Tokyo from April 30-May 3 postponed.

European championships in Budapest, Hungary from May 11-24 postponed to Aug. 17-30.

Diving Grand Prix in Singapore from May 29-31 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 5-7 postponed.

United States Olympic diving trials in Indianapolis from June 14-21 canceled.

TABLE TENNIS

World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28. From March 30 postponed.

Asian Cup in Hainan, China from Feb. 28-March 1 postponed.

Polish Open in Gliwice from March 11-15, from March 13, Day 3 of 5, suspended.

Italian Open in Riccione from April 1-5 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Bangkok from April 6-12 postponed.

European Olympic qualifying tournament in Moscow from April 8-12 postponed.

Latin American Olympic qualifying tournament in Rosario, Argentina from April 15-19 postponed.

Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament in Brisbane, Australia from April 19-20 postponed.

Japan Open in Kitakyushu on April 21-26 postponed.

Hong Kong Open from May 5-10 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from May 12-17 postponed.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended.

Slovenia Open in Otocec from April 22-26 postponed.

Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Championships in Beirut from March 2-6 postponed to May 11-15.

Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Wuxi, China from April 10-11 moved to Amman, Jordan from June 5-7.

European Olympic qualifying tournament in Milan from April 17-19 moved to Moscow from April 16-18. From March 12 postponed.

TENNIS

French Open in Paris from May 24-June 7 postponed to Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California from March 11-22 canceled.

ATP-WTA: Miami Open from March 24-April 5 canceled.

WTA: Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, Mexico from March 16-21 canceled.

ATP: US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas from April 6-12 canceled.

ATP: Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco from April 6-12 canceled.

WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina from April 6-12, canceled.

WTA: Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia from April 6-12 canceled.

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters from April 12-19 canceled.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Xi'an Open in China from April 13-19 canceled.

ATP: Barcelona Open from April 20-26 canceled.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Istanbul Open from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Prague Open from April 27-May 2 canceled.

WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27-May 3 canceled.

ATP: BMW Open in Munich from April 27-May 3 canceled.

ATP: Estoril Open in Portugal from April 27-May 3 canceled.

ATP-WTA: Madrid Open from May-2-10 canceled.

ATP-WTA: Italian Open in Rome from May 10-17 canceled.

WTA: Strasbourg International in France from May 17-23 canceled.

ATP: Geneva Open in Switzerland from May 17-23 canceled.

ATP: Lyon Open in France from May 17-23 canceled.

WTA: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco from May 17-23 canceled.

ITF events from March 12 suspended.

Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.

Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualifier in Miki on March 6-7, no spectators.

Davis Cup: Italy vs. South Korea in Cagliari on March 6-7, no spectators.

Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary from April 14-19 (with France, Australia, United States, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) postponed.

Fed Cup playoffs on April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Canada, Latvia vs. India, Japan vs. Ukraine, Romania vs. Italy, Argentina vs. Kazakhstan, Netherlands vs. China), postponed:

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

TRIATHLON

World Series in Abu Dhabi on March 7 postponed.

World Cup in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida on March 22 postponed.

World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand on March 28-29 postponed.

World Cup in Brasilia, Brazil on April 3-5 postponed.

World Series in Bermuda on April 18-19 postponed.

World Cup in Huatulco, Mexico on April 25-26 postponed.

Olympic mixed relay qualifier moved from Chengdu, China on May 9 to Valencia, Spain on May 1, postponed.

World Cup in Valencia, Spain on May 2 postponed.

World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 postponed.

World Cup in Arzachena, Italy on May 30 postponed.

Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8, in Beihai, China on April 5, and Dexing, China on April 11 postponed.

World Series in Leeds, England on June 7 postponed.

World Series in Montreal on June 28 postponed.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach volleyball World Tour in Bandar Abbas, Iran from March 2-7 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Gold Coast, Australia from March 17-22 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Cancun, Mexico from March 24-29 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Satun, Thailand from April 8-11 postponed.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 21-26 canceled.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Yangzhou, China from April 22-26 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Siming, China from April 29-May 3 canceled.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Tuan Chau Island, Vietnam from May 6-9 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Itapema, Brazil from May 6-10 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Jurmala, Latvia from May 6-10 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Ostrava, Czech Republic from May 20-24 postponed.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Warsaw from May 27-31 canceled.

Beach volleyball World Tour in Vientiane, Laos from June 18-21 postponed.

Nations League due to start on May 22 postponed.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Asian championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 16-25 postponed. Originally moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

East Asian championships in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed.

World junior championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14-24 canceled.

African championships in Vacoas, Mauritius from April 13-20 canceled.

European championships in Moscow from April 13-21 postponed to June 13-21.

WRESTLING

Asian championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

Pan American Olympic qualifier in Ottawa from March 13-15, no spectators.

African Oceania Olympic qualifier in El Jadida, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

European Olympic qualifier in Budapest, Hungary from March 19-22 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualifier from March 27-29 moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on Feb. 29. Competition postponed.

United States Olympic trials in State College, Pennsylvania from April 4-5 postponed.

World Olympic qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 30-May 3 postponed.

OTHERS

Tokyo Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 postponed to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.

Tokyo Paralympics from Aug. 25-Sept. 6 postponed to Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May.

Tokyo Olympics flame lighting dress rehearsal in Olympia, Greece on March 11; flame lighting on March 12, no spectators. Greek torch relay from March 13 canceled. Japan torch relay due to start March 26 canceled.

Court of Arbitration for Sport in-person hearings, from March 16 suspended.

Winter X Games events in Chongli, China from Feb. 21-23 postponed.

Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

International Boxing Association's European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 canceled.

International Boxing Association's African Continental Forum in Casablanca, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco on March 7 postponed.

NCAA in the United States, all sports from March 12 canceled.

International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania on March 13 canceled.

World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport in Monte Carlo from March 12-14 postponed to Feb. 11-13, 2021.

World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 17-18 canceled.

FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 moved to Zurich in June-July.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed.

Hong Kong sports stars awards on March 24 postponed.

MCC world cricket committee meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 28-29 canceled.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 canceled.

Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait from April 3-14 postponed.

International Equestrian Federation Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 6-7 moved to online.

Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16 postponed.

SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19-24 canceled.

World Sailing general meeting in London on May 2 canceled.

World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on May 12 moved to online.

International Ski Federation congress in Pattaya, Thailand from May 17-23 postponed.

International Ice Hockey Federation Congress in Zurich from May 21-23 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation executive committee in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 26-27 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation council in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 28-29 postponed.

FIFA Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5 postponed to Sept. 18.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Congress on June 20 moved from Shanghai to Antwerp, Belgium.

World university triathlon championship in Kecskemét, Hungary from June 27-28 canceled.

Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines postponed all sports events.

