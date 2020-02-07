Lipscomb holds off North Alabama late, earns a 73-71 victory

FLORENCE, Alabama (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah and Andrew Fleming each hit a free throw in the final minute to help Lipscomb upset North Alabama, 73-71 in an Atlantic Sun Conference game Thursday night.

Asadullah made just 1 of 5 from the free throw line, but he hit the first of two shots with :47 left to give Lipscomb a 72-68 advantage. James Alexander hit a 3-pointer to pull the Lions within one with :34 to play, but North Alabama missed two 3s in the closing seconds after Fleming padded the Lipscomb lead.

Asadullah finished with 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished four assists. KJ Johnson added 15 points and Fleming contributed 13 for Lipscomb ( 9-14, 4-6).

Christian Agnew scored 20 points to lead North Alabama (10-13, 5-5). Mervin James added 15 points and Emanuel Littles contributed 10 points.

The Bisons leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated Lipscomb 82-69 on Jan. 11. Lipscomb plays at Kennesaw State Saturday. North Alabama hosts ASUN leader Liberty Saturday.