Lipscomb 76, Lamar 73
Asadullah 7-11 1-4 15, Ferguson 6-14 2-4 15, G.Jones 4-7 0-1 12, A.Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Wolfe 2-6 1-3 5, Hazen 1-3 2-2 4, Miller 4-6 0-1 9, Cary 5-5 0-2 13. Totals 30-54 6-17 76.
Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Sullivan 6-13 8-8 20, Bennett 5-9 1-3 11, Jefferson 3-7 1-2 8, Kopp 8-15 4-6 24, Muoka 4-6 0-0 8, Nickerson 0-2 0-0 0, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 14-19 73.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 10-21 (G.Jones 4-6, Cary 3-3, A.Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Hazen 0-1, Wolfe 0-3), Lamar 5-14 (Kopp 4-7, Jefferson 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Nickerson 0-1, Sullivan 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 24 (Hazen 8), Lamar 32 (Sullivan 8). Assists_Lipscomb 23 (Asadullah 7), Lamar 16 (Jefferson 11). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 18, Lamar 16. A_100 (4,100).
