Linssen's double-double leads UNC Wilmington past Charleston

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Marten Linssen had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington to a 68-55 win over College of Charleston on Saturday night.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and nine rebounds for UNC Wilmington (9-20, 4-12 Colonial Athletic Conference). Ty Gadsden added 13 points. Shykeim Phillips had 10 points. Jaylen Sims tied a career high with 12 rebounds but the Seahawks' leading scorer was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Grant Riller scored 19 points for the Cougars (15-13, 9-7), who have lost four in a row.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. UNC Wilmington defeated College of Charleston 72-70 on Jan. 25.

UNC Wilmington plays Drexel at home on Thursday. College of Charleston plays Delaware at home on Thursday.

