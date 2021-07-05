Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 3:26 a.m.
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper watches from the bench as his team plays against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn., in this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo. The four coaches left in the NHL playoffs have connections to each other, but they all took different paths to get to this point.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy for head coach Jon Cooper after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Norfolk Admirals captain Mike Angelidis lifts the Calder Cup over his head at Scope Plaza after the conclusion of the parade through downtown Norfolk, Va. Jon Cooper is one victory by his Tampa Bay Lightning away from becoming just the second coach in the NHL's salary-cap era to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper also won the American Hockey League's Calder Cup in 2012 with Norfolk after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season.
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper watches from the bench during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper watches from the bench during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
7 of7
Jon Cooper was a fresh-faced rising star when he coached the Norfolk Admirals to the American Hockey League's Calder Cup championship in 2012 after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season.
Now, he is one Tampa Bay Lightning victory away from becoming just the second coach in the NHL’s salary-cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper is one of many parallels between Norfolk nine years ago and Tampa Bay now, although the former lawyer acknowledges he is better at his job thanks to almost a decade behind the bench in the top hockey league in the world.