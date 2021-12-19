Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 1:35 a.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive lineman Elijah Alston (58) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette safety Bralen Trahan returns an interception past Marshall wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) as linebacker Kris Moncrief (6) blocks Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries against Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Riley (95) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is tackled by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak.
The Ragin' Cajuns (13-1), who had to rally from behind twice in the game, took the lead for good on Emani Bailey's first of two TD runs he had in the final 8:20.