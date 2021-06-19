Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain at Euro 2020 TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 5:08 p.m.
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday.
Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament.