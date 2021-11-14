Levis helps Kentucky jump out early, beat Vanderbilt 34-17 MARK MCGEE, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021
1 of13 Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Kentucky wide receiver Izayah Cummings (84) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Vanderbilt cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger, right, intercepts a pass against Vanderbilt and runs it back 31 yards for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger scores a touchdown as he runs back an intercepted pass 31 yards against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Vanderbilt wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) scores a touchdown as Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine hangs onto him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates after catching a pass for a first down against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, right, shakes hands with his staff after beating Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops yells from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talks with an official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, Will Levis threw for two scores and Kentucky used a fast start to beat Vanderbilt 34-17 in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) ended a three-game losing streak and have won the last six games against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6). The Commodores have lost five in a row and 19 consecutive SEC games.