Leslie's career-best 31 points lead No. 9 NC State past BC

BOSTON (AP) — Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 31 points and No. 9 North Carolina State cruised to an 85-69 victory over Boston College on Sunday, raising its record to 15-0 for the best start in school history.

The win surpassed the 1999-2000 squad that won its first 14 games under late Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow.

It was their first game playing without leading scorer Grace Hunter, who will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a right knee injury. The Wolfpack announced on their Twitter site just before tipoff she tore her ACL in a victory over Duke on Thursday.

Aislinn Konig added 16 points, and Erika Cassell and Kai Crutchfield each had 10 for the Wolfpack (2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Leslie hit 13 of her 15 shots from the floor.

Emma Guy and Makayla Dickens each had 17 points for Boston College (11-4, 0-2 ACC).

N.C. State shot 58.6 percent (17 of 29) from the field in the first half and took a 41-24 lead into intermission.

Relying on a swarming defense and patient half-court offense, N.C. State took charge early, leading by 14 points at the end of the first quarter.

Leslie's 3-pointer from the right wing pushed the Wolfpack's lead to 44-24 on their first possession of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The loss of Hunter likely means a challenge in depth and scoring. Sophomore guard Crutchfield made her first career start and played well early. Leslie certainly picked up the scoring loss, something she'll need to continue as the season progresses.

Boston College: The Eagles came in averaging 80.5 points per game, but it's going to be a lot harder for them to put up those numbers in ACC play.

TOUGH LOSS

Hunter injured her knee with just over a minute to play driving to the basket.

The redshirt junior who transferred from Charlotte averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. The school said surgery hadn't yet been scheduled.

EARLY RUN

N.C. State went on a 14-2 spurt over the final 5:04 of the first quarter to go up by 14. Leslie had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Boston College: At Wake Forest on Thursday night.