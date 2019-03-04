Leiter, Franco become baseball operations advisers for Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Retired pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco have been hired as baseball operations advisers by the New York Mets.

Leiter, a broadcaster since his last season in 2005, will be involved with scouting, player development and pitchers' mental preparation.

Franco will scout and assist pitchers. The Mets said Monday he will also continue in the club ambassador role he has held since 2010.

