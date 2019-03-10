Lee leads Southern past Texas Southern 87-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Richard Lee had a career-high 30 points as Southern snapped its 19-game road losing streak, beating Texas Southern 87-77 on Saturday night.

Lee hit 9 of 12 3-pointers.

Osa Wilson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Southern (7-24, 6-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Ennis added three blocks.

Trayvon Reed had 24 points for the Tigers (19-12, 14-4), whose 11-game winning streak came to end. Jeremy Combs added 14 points. John Jones had 12 points.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Texas Southern defeated Southern 77-67 on Jan. 7.

