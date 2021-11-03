LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) directs the offense during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, holds his ankle after falling down during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook directs the offense during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, gestures after a making a three-point basket next to Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Lakers' immediate rematch with Houston was a whole lot tougher than the initial meeting, and it wasn't decided until Kevin Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out right before the buzzer.
Los Angeles still kept winning with a huge collective game from its new Big Three.