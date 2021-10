STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Son Lawton burst up the middle to score a 99-yard touchdown on Stony Brook's first play from scrimmage and the Seawolves shocked defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Delaware 34-17 on Saturday.

The loss puts a serious dent in No. 15-ranked (in the FCS coaches poll) Delaware's postseason hopes. The Blue Hens (3-3, 2-2) advanced to the FCS semifinals during the spring season.