BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers on a Louisiana House committee Tuesday narrowly refused to advance a proposal to prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams in schools.

By a one-vote margin, the House Education Committee rejected the bill by Houma Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee. Five lawmakers on the panel voted for the measure, while six voted against it. Two Republicans joined Democrats on the committee in opposing the proposal.