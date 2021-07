EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lawless Shadow was declared the winner of the $700,000 Meadowlands Pace for 3-year-old pacers after Charlie May was disqualified Saturday night for interference in the final turn at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Charlie May was first across the finish line ahead of Lawless Shadow and favorite Perfect Sting in 1:48.3 over a rain-soaked “good” track but placed ninth after interfering with Rockyroad Hanover while coming three-wide heading to the stretch.