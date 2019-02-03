Late surge lifts Fairfield over Marist 57-52

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez hit a go-ahead layup and scored 11 points, Jesus Cruz sank three free throws in the final 12 seconds and Fairfield scored the final seven points to beat Marist 57-52 on Saturday.

Brian Parker's bucket gave Marist a 52-50 lead with 1:52 left, but Landon Taliaferro nailed a jumper to pull the Stags (7-16, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) even and ignite the game-ending run. A steal by Jonathan Kasibabu led to Alvarez's go-ahead basket. The Red Foxes (8-14, 3-7) had three turnovers and missed two shots on their final five possessions.

Cruz finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Fairfield, while Taliaferro also scored 10. Taj Benning scored all eight of his points in the first 10:07 of the game to put Fairfield on top 20-10 and help the Stags take a 32-22 lead into intermission. Fairfield shot 59 percent (13 of 22) from the floor in the first half.

Parker had 17 points to top Marist, while Ryan Funk scored 13. Funk hit just 1 of 6 from 3-point range as the Red Foxes hit 4 of 18 (22 percent).