Late field goal propels Kansas to victory over Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Douglas Coleman fumbled on a blocked field goal return with two seconds to go and Liam Jones capitalized with a 32-yard field goal to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Nick McCann blocked Jones' 40-yard attempt and the ball landed in the hands of Coleman, who ran to his left before attempting a lateral that did not touch another Tech player. Kansas regained possession and Jones sealed their first Big 12 win of the season.

Kansas (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) overcome an early three-possession deficit — and the ejection of team captain Bryce Tornedon for targeting.

Trailing 17-0 midway through the second quarter, the Jayhawks rallied heading into halftime, cutting the deficit to 17-14 as Carter Stanley rushed into the end zone to get Kansas on the board and then connected with Stephon Robinson for a 48-yard touchdown the following drive.

Stanley fueled the Jayhawk victory with 415 yards passing and four total touchdowns. Stephon Robinson Jr. caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Jett Duffey and Sarododrick Thompson were the main contributors in the Red Raiders' 483 yards of total offense. Duffey connected on 23-of-34 attempts for 271 yards while Thompson rushed for 80 yards for Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4).

Texas Tech defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) stops Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' hopes for bowl eligibility dwindle. In search of at least three wins through its final four matchups, Texas Tech finds West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State and Texas on the docket.

Kansas: The Jayhawk offense produced 527 yards in Brent Dearmon's second matchup as offensive coordinator after 48 points and 569 yards of offense against then-No. 15 Texas. The switch at offensive coordinator appears to be paying off for previously-struggling offense.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Following a bye week, the Red Raiders will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers on Nov 9.

Kansas: The Jayhawks will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to host Kansas State in the 117th Sunflower Showdown next Saturday.