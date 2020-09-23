Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CONNECTICUT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bonner 40:00 10-26 0-0 2-7 3 3 23
A.Thomas 4:55 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Jones 33:42 5-10 0-0 4-6 2 4 10
January 34:39 7-13 3-3 0-4 2 3 20
J.Thomas 35:58 5-8 0-0 0-2 4 4 10
Mompremier 20:18 1-5 0-0 1-9 1 6 2
Charles 11:47 0-1 4-4 1-2 2 1 4
Carson 10:29 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Plaisance 4:39 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hiedeman 3:33 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200:00 31-69 7-7 9-31 15 22 75

Percentages: FG .449, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (January 3-4, Bonner 3-12, Charles 0-1, Plaisance 0-1, J.Thomas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mompremier 3, Bonner, Carson, Charles, J.Thomas).

Turnovers: 17 (Bonner 6, J.Thomas 3, Jones 3, A.Thomas, Carson, January, Mompremier, Plaisance).

Steals: 6 (Bonner 2, Jones 2, J.Thomas, Mompremier).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 24:43 3-8 5-5 0-3 3 3 11
Wilson 36:42 13-19 3-6 2-7 3 2 29
Swords 20:46 2-3 0-0 2-4 0 1 4
McBride 33:14 5-11 1-1 0-4 2 3 11
Robinson 29:11 2-6 5-6 0-3 4 3 9
Hamby 26:24 3-6 5-8 2-3 2 2 11
Young 20:42 3-9 2-2 1-5 5 3 8
Rodgers 6:28 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Allen 1:50 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 31-65 21-28 7-30 19 18 83

Percentages: FG .477, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 0-4, 0

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Wilson 7, McCoughtry).

Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 3, Young 3, Hamby 2, McCoughtry 2, McBride, Swords).

Steals: 6 (McCoughtry 2, Young 2, Rodgers, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None..

Connecticut 23 16 24 12 75
Las Vegas 21 17 21 24 83

T_1:57.