FG FT Reb
DALLAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sabally 28:12 3-10 4-4 1-6 2 5 10
Thornton 26:38 3-8 0-0 1-5 1 5 8
Ndour 20:20 4-10 0-0 2-4 0 5 9
Jefferson 19:48 3-6 3-4 0-2 3 3 9
Ogunbowale 31:59 10-22 0-0 0-1 2 2 20
Harris 17:15 1-2 1-2 0-1 1 2 3
Gray 16:53 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Samuelson 16:18 2-7 0-0 0-2 1 0 5
Alarie 15:45 1-6 2-2 4-6 1 1 4
Harrison 3:55 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mabrey 2:57 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 28-76 10-12 9-30 11 23 70

Percentages: FG .368, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 4-30, .133 (Thornton 2-6, Samuelson 1-4, Ndour 1-5, Harris 0-1, Gray 0-2, Alarie 0-3, Sabally 0-4, Ogunbowale 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ndour 2, Samuelson 2, Alarie).

Turnovers: 10 (Jefferson 2, Ogunbowale 2, Sabally 2, Thornton 2, Gray, Harrison).

Steals: 10 (Alarie 2, Sabally 2, Samuelson 2, Harris, Harrison, Ogunbowale, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 15:25 1-4 2-2 0-4 3 1 4
Wilson 31:21 7-19 5-5 0-8 3 2 19
Swords 20:07 3-5 1-2 1-7 0 0 7
Allen 24:54 4-8 2-2 1-4 3 2 11
McBride 31:38 4-8 2-2 0-2 2 1 11
Hamby 28:32 3-8 4-7 3-8 4 2 10
Young 25:38 2-4 5-6 1-4 1 2 10
Robinson 15:06 3-5 1-1 1-3 0 4 7
Rodgers 7:19 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200:00 27-62 22-27 7-40 17 14 79

Percentages: FG .435, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Young 1-1, Allen 1-2, McBride 1-5, McCoughtry 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rodgers 0-1, Hamby 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 18 (Hamby 7, McBride 3, Allen 2, Rodgers 2, Young 2, Robinson, Wilson).

Steals: 3 (Hamby, McCoughtry, Young).

Technical Fouls: None..

Dallas 18 19 19 14 70
Las Vegas 24 18 24 13 79

T_1:58.