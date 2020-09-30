https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Las-Vegas-66-Connecticut-63-15607628.php
Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|36:59
|4-13
|6-6
|0-8
|6
|4
|15
|A.Thomas
|39:49
|11-18
|0-0
|2-10
|3
|4
|22
|Jones
|31:21
|3-10
|1-1
|7-12
|2
|5
|7
|January
|29:59
|2-9
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|5
|J.Thomas
|38:33
|4-15
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|9
|Hiedeman
|11:28
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Carson
|6:34
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Mompremier
|3:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Charles
|1:47
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-71
|8-9
|10-36
|19
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .366, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 1-5, Carson 0-1, Charles 0-1, J.Thomas 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bonner 3, A.Thomas).
Turnovers: 15 (A.Thomas 6, Bonner 4, January 2, Jones 2, J.Thomas).
Steals: 14 (Bonner 5, Jones 4, January 2, A.Thomas, Hiedeman, J.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|33:47
|6-16
|6-7
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Wilson
|40:00
|7-17
|9-10
|3-11
|4
|1
|23
|Swords
|31:07
|3-5
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|5
|6
|McBride
|34:31
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|1
|10
|Robinson
|36:22
|2-11
|3-4
|4-10
|3
|0
|7
|Young
|9:09
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cannon
|8:29
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Rodgers
|6:35
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|22-62
|19-22
|11-41
|16
|15
|66
Percentages: FG .355, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (McCoughtry 2-3, McBride 1-5, Cannon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Swords).
Turnovers: 18 (McCoughtry 5, Wilson 4, Young 4, Cannon, McBride, Robinson, Rodgers, Swords).
Steals: 8 (McCoughtry 3, McBride 2, Robinson 2, Rodgers).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Connecticut
|30
|15
|9
|9
|—
|63
|Las Vegas
|17
|22
|14
|13
|—
|66
T_1:58.
