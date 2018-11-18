Lakers-Magic, Box
|L.A. LAKERS (117)
James 8-19 3-4 22, Kuzma 3-10 1-2 8, McGee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 0-5 0-0 0, Ingram 7-13 3-4 17, Mykhailiuk 2-3 2-2 8, Beasley 3-6 1-1 7, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 5-7 0-0 13, Caldwell-Pope 3-9 4-4 10, Stephenson 6-9 6-6 19. Totals 43-90 21-25 117.
|ORLANDO (130)
Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 5-13 1-2 12, Vucevic 15-23 4-5 36, Augustin 7-9 5-5 22, Fournier 6-15 2-3 15, Isaac 3-5 0-0 7, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-6 2-2 8, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 5-10 2-3 12, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 4-5 3-3 13. Totals 50-93 19-23 130.
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|22
|28
|36—117
|Orlando
|25
|37
|38
|30—130
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Hart 3-4, James 3-6, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Stephenson 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Ball 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3), Orlando 11-32 (Augustin 3-3, Ross 2-2, Vucevic 2-5, Isaac 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Grant 1-3, Fournier 1-8, Simmons 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 41 (Ingram, Kuzma, Stephenson 6), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 22 (James, Ingram 7), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Orlando 23. A_19,249 (18,846).