Lafayette 73, Army 68
Jarrett 3-7 6-8 13, O'Boyle 6-8 4-4 20, Quinn 4-8 1-2 9, Perry 0-5 0-0 0, Stephens 7-16 0-0 14, Cherry 3-9 0-0 6, Stout 2-2 0-0 5, Hastings 2-2 0-1 4, Good 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 11-15 73.
King 2-8 0-2 6, Wilson 7-17 1-3 15, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 5, Funk 9-20 2-2 21, Grayson 3-10 0-1 8, Blackwell 3-5 0-0 9, Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Finke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 3-8 68.
Halftime_Lafayette 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 6-16 (O'Boyle 4-5, Stout 1-1, Jarrett 1-2, Cherry 0-2, Perry 0-3, Stephens 0-3), Army 9-23 (Blackwell 3-5, King 2-4, Grayson 2-6, Caldwell 1-1, Funk 1-5, Mann 0-2). Rebounds_Lafayette 38 (Jarrett 8), Army 28 (Wilson 15). Assists_Lafayette 15 (Jarrett, Perry 4), Army 15 (Funk 12). Total Fouls_Lafayette 13, Army 12.
