Labanc's hat trick leads Sharks past Oilers, 5-2

San Jose Sharks' Radim Simek (51) and Evander Kane (23) chase Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) less San Jose Sharks' Radim Simek (51) and Evander Kane (23) chase Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason ... more Photo: Jason Franson, AP Photo: Jason Franson, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Labanc's hat trick leads Sharks past Oilers, 5-2 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kevin Labanc recorded his first career hat trick as the San Jose Sharks won their fifth straight, 5-2 over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers, who have lost seven of eight. Edmonton has also lost five straight at home and is 2-11-0 in its last 13 games at Rogers Place.

The Sharks got a break on the first goal of the game midway through the first period when Labanc's shot caromed off of defender Kevin Gravel and past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

San Jose added to its lead a couple of minutes later when Kane was left all alone on his path to the front of the net. He easily scored his 24th goal of the season.

The Sharks made it 3-0 on the power play six minutes into the middle period when Labanc rifled a shot top corner.

The Oilers finally got one past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell when Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play goal 12 minutes into the second. Dell finished with 21 saves.

Labanc recorded his third goal of the game and ninth of the season early in the third period, beating Talbot with a quick wrist shot from the slot.

The Sharks made it 5-1 three minutes later as Hertl went untouched as he dipsy-doodled in front of the net before scoring his 25th.

Kassian batted a puck out of the air and past Dell with six minutes left for the Oilers.

NOTES: Sharks veteran Joe Thornton dressed in his 1,540th game, tying Shane Doan and Johnny Bucyk for 15th in league history. The 39-year-old had a pair of assists to tie Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for ninth place on the NHL list. ... San Jose D Erik Karlsson missed his seventh straight game with an undisclosed injury. ... Gravel was inserted on the Oilers blue line in place of Matt Benning, who was nursing a minor injury.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Close out a four-game trip in Vancouver on Monday.

Oilers: Embark on a three-game trip, beginning in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports