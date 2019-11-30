LSU women upset No. 15 Michigan State 58-56

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU upset 15th-ranked Michigan State 58-56 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday.

The Tigers dominated the second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-0 run and holding the Spartans to 17 points. MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer but went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Tiara Young added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-1), who had 11 players score. Faustine Aifuwa grabbed eight boards to help LSU win the rebound battle 43-35.

McCutcheon scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half to help the Spartans (5-1) take a 39-32 lead into intermission. McCutcheon added seven rebounds and five steals. Nia Clouden scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25