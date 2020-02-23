LSU ends 2-game losing streak with 86-80 win over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Days scored 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers and LSU ended a two-game losing streak with an 86-80 victory Saturday night.

Javonte Smart also had 18 points for the Tigers (19-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), which reached double-figure league victories for the second straight season.

South Carolina (16-11, 8-6) cut a 19-point second-half lead to 84-80 with 17.9 seconds left, but Smart followed with two foul shots to close out the win.

Early on, LSU used accurate shooting and a defensive fierceness to keep South Carolina on its heels most of the game.

The Gamecocks drew within 39-37 with a minute left before halftime when Days hit his fourth 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Wildens Leveque in the open court for an uncontested layup that sent LSU into the locker room up 44-37.

Trendon Watford, Aundre Hyatt and Charles Manning Jr. all had 3-pointers early in the second half and Days put back Manning's long miss to put the Tigers ahead 57-46.

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points each to lead South Carolina. Bryant also had 10 boards for his first career double-double.

Days left the game and went to the locker room with about 13 minutes to go after getting hit near his eye during once exchange under South Carolina's basket. He finished two points shy of his career best, set twice this year.

Days would eventually return to the bench to cheer on his teammates before getting back into the action with about three minutes left.

He hit six of his eight field goals and had nine rebounds.

Watford had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

LSU's quickness and skill kept it ahead early whenever South Carolina tightened things up.

The Tigers had a 16-5 burst to lead 24-17 with 11:15 left in the opening half. When the Gamecocks scored seven straight to tie it up, LSU answered with seven in a row to pull back in front.

Again, South Carolina rallied to cut the lead to 31-29 and LSU broke off an 8-0 run the next two minutes for a 10-point lead.

THE BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers look like they've taken a step back in the right direction for a return to the NCAA Tournament. They were ranked much of the season until losing four of their previous five before coming to South Carolina. In this one, LSU showed off the explosiveness that will help in the postseason.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, too, were making a late push for the NCAA bubble with a stretch of eight wins in 10 SEC games. But back-to-back defeats to Mississippi State and LSU have them sliding backwards at the wrong time.

UP NEXT

LSU is at Florida on Wednesday night.

South Carolina is home against Georgia on Wednesday night.

