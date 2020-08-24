https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-15510942.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Sei Young Kim, 68.875
2. Danielle Kang, 69.609
3. Mi Jung Hur, 69.667
4. Nasa Hataoka, 70.25
5. Inbee Park, 70.294
6. Minjee Lee, 70.391
7. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.5
8. Jessica Korda, 70.6
9. Celine Boutier, 70.76
10. Marina Alex, 70.8
11. Moriya Jutanugarn, 71
12. Lexi Thompson, 71.059
12. Lydia Ko, 71.059
14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 71.095
15. So Yeon Ryu, 71.25
