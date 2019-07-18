LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Phillies play early after playing late

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. At right is catcher Russell Martin.

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

BACK AT IT

The Dodgers and Phillies are facing a tight turnaround after a lengthy rain delay pushed the end of Wednesday's game close to 2 a.m. early Thursday. First pitch of the series finale is set for 12:35 p.m., and then the Dodgers are set to make the cross-country flight back to Los Angeles to start a series Friday against Miami. It's been a long week for the Dodgers, who played for 5 hours, 40 minutes Sunday night in a 12-inning win over Boston.

SPORT OF APPEALS

Angels pitcher Noé Ramirez is appealing his three-game suspension from MLB for throwing a pitch near the head of Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. Ramirez was punished Wednesday, a day after drilling Marisnick between the shoulder blades during a 7-2 Angels win. Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision injured catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Marisnick was suspended two games by MLB but is also appealing, and he said he hasn't heard from the league about when his appeal will be heard. He had three hits during Houston's 11-2 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

DOUBLE FEATURE

The Yankees and Rays will make up Wednesday's postponement with a single-admission doubleheader in the Bronx. New York leads Tampa Bay by six games in the AL East after the teams split their first two matchups this week, with the Yankees leading the season series 10-5. Yonny Chirinos (8-4) had been set to pitch for the Rays against Domingo Germán. Tampa Bay will remain in rotation, with Chirinos starting the opener followed by All-Star right-hander Charlie Morton (11-2) at night. New York will go with Germán (11-2) in Game 1, but did not announce a pitcher for the nightcap. Left-hander J.A. Happ (7-5) will be pushed back a day to Friday night against Colorado.

GIANT SURPRISE

The Giants have been presumptive trade deadline sellers, with ace lefty Madison Bumgarner's name burning on the hot stove for months, but San Francisco's recent hot streak could keep MadBum around into August. The Giants have won 12 of 15 and are 2 1/2 games out of the second NL wild card heading into a four-game series against the Mets. Bumgarner (5-7, 3.86 ERA) will pitch the opener against New York, the only NL team that hasn't put a loss on his record. Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.55), another hot name in trade rumors, is set to pitch for New York in the rematch of a stirring 2016 NL wild-card game.

___

