LAFC forward Diomande out for several weeks with broken foot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC forward Adama Diomande will be sidelined for several weeks with a broken bone in his right foot.

LAFC coach Bob Bradley revealed the injury to his third-leading goal-scorer Wednesday after preseason training. He says Diomande will not be ready when the regular season begins next month.

Diomande was a valuable alternative to MLS MVP Carlos Vela last season at the top of the attack while LAFC won the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best regular-season record.

The Norwegian forward appeared in 25 games and made 15 starts, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists. Only Vela and Diego Rossi scored more goals for LAFC than Diomande, even though he missed a month late in the season after voluntarily entering the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program.

LAFC has two CONCACAF Champions League matches against Mexico's Club León this month before beginning the MLS regular season at home against expansion Inter Miami on March 1.

