LA Rams' Todd Gurley not saying much about health of knee

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Todd Gurley still isn't shedding much light on the injured knee that limited him down the stretch with the Los Angeles Rams.

Gurley was in camp for the opening of the Rams' offseason program Monday in their first team activities since their Super Bowl loss to New England.

Gurley only says he is "feeling good" after a bit of offseason travel and two months of rest for his left knee.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year managed fewer than 50 yards rushing in four of his final five games last season.

Gurley rushed for just 45 combined yards and caught two passes in the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl.

