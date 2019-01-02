LA Galaxy hire Guillermo Barros Schelotto as new coach

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Guillermo Barros Schelotto has been named the LA Galaxy's new head coach.

The five-time MLS champion franchise announced the move Wednesday.

Schelotto had been the head coach of Boca Juniors since March 2016, winning two championships in Argentina's top division. He also played a decade with Boca Juniors before spending four seasons with MLS' Columbus Crew from 2007-10, scoring 38 goals and earning the league MVP award in 2008.

Schelotto replaces Dominic Kinnear, who finished out last season as the Galaxy's interim coach in place of Sigi Schmid. The Galaxy missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year despite a stellar debut season by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Schelotto joins new general manager Dennis te Kloese in a thorough revamping of the Galaxy's leadership.