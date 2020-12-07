L.A. Rams 38, Arizona 28
|L.A. Rams
|0
|14
|3
|21
|—
|38
|Arizona
|7
|0
|7
|14
|—
|28
Ari_Arnold 59 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 13:25. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35. Key Play: Floyd 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-9.
LAR_Akers 9 run (Gay kick), 10:35. Drive: 14 plays, 85 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: Goff 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-3; Goff 16 pass to Higbee; Goff 3 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-2; Goff 12 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4.
LAR_Higbee 1 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :51. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Goff 18 pass to Woods; Goff 10 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10.
LAR_FG Gay 39, 10:26. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Goff 19 pass to Henderson; Goff 30 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-7; Goff 9 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-17.
Ari_D.Hopkins 4 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:03. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: K.Murray 10 pass to D.Hopkins; K.Murray 4 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Murray 12 pass to K.Johnson on 4th-and-12; Edmonds 13 run.
LAR_Goff 1 run (Gay kick), 14:52. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Goff 22 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-1; Goff 13 pass to Kupp.
Ari_Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 13:21. Drive: 2 plays, 15 yards, 00:25. Key Play: Drake 11 run.
LAR_Henderson 38 run (Gay kick), 10:07. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: Webster kick return to L.A. Rams 24; Goff 22 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-11; Goff 10 pass to Woods.
LAR_Hill 35 interception return (Gay kick), 4:33.
Ari_Arnold 2 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Edmonds kick return to L.A. Rams 47; Drake 27 run.
|LAR
|Ari
|FIRST DOWNS
|30
|18
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|19
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-15
|4-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-3
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|463
|232
|Total Plays
|79
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|119
|92
|Rushes
|31
|21
|Avg per rush
|3.8
|4.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|344
|140
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|2-33
|Gross-Yds passing
|351
|173
|Completed-Att.
|37-47
|21-39
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.2
|3.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-6
|5-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-44.0
|5-47.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|98
|54
|Punt Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|1-54
|Interceptions
|1-35
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-75
|5-21
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|38:53
|21:07
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 21-72, Henderson 3-49, Goff 4-1, Brown 3-(minus 3). Arizona, Drake 10-49, Edmonds 6-28, K.Murray 5-15.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 37-47-0-351. Arizona, K.Murray 21-39-1-173.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 10-85, Kupp 8-73, Everett 6-44, Jefferson 4-27, Higbee 4-24, Henderson 2-25, Brown 1-30, Akers 1-22, Reynolds 1-21. Arizona, Hopkins 8-52, Johnson 4-27, Arnold 2-61, Edmonds 2-15, Drake 2-9, Isabella 2-7, Kirk 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Webster 3-18. Arizona, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Webster 2-45. Arizona, Edmonds 1-54.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Johnson 8-1-0, Reeder 6-4-0, Hill 4-0-0, Hollins 3-0-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Donald 2-1-1, Ramsey 2-0-0, Joseph-Day 1-3-0, Ebukam 1-1-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Young 1-1-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. Arizona, Baker 10-2-0, Banjo 9-1-0, Campbell 6-1-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Kirkpatrick 5-0-0, Peterson 4-1-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Peko 3-4-0, Blackson 2-2-0, Fotu 2-0-0, Golden 2-0-0, Murphy 2-0-0, Reddick 2-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-1, Coley 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, Hill 1-35. Arizona, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 37. Arizona, Gonzalez 48.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Ramon George, HL Carl Johnson, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Mike Chase.