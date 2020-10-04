https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/L-A-Rams-17-N-Y-Giants-9-15620676.php
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|6
|0
|3
|—
|9
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
LAR_Everett 2 run (Sloman kick), 6:19.
NYG_FG Gano 35, 14:51.
LAR_FG Sloman 32, 3:52.
NYG_FG Gano 37, :00.
NYG_FG Gano 27, 14:11.
LAR_Kupp 55 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 6:56.
A_0.
___
|NYG
|LAR
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|295
|240
|Rushes-yards
|25-136
|23-58
|Passing
|159
|182
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|2-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-1
|25-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-31
|2-18
|Punts
|5-43.2
|5-56.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|33:17
|26:43
___
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 6-45, Gallman 6-45, Freeman 11-33, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-3. L.A. Rams, Brown 9-37, Henderson 8-22, Woods 1-2, Everett 1-2, Kupp 1-(minus 2), Goff 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-36-1-190. L.A. Rams, Goff 25-32-0-200.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Engram 6-35, Freeman 4-35, Tate 4-20, Slayton 3-48, Ratley 3-34, D.Lewis 2-8, Smith 1-10. L.A. Rams, Woods 6-35, Kupp 5-69, Brown 5-19, Reynolds 3-25, Higbee 3-21, Henderson 1-16, Everett 1-10, Mundt 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
