Dodgers second. Will Smith singles to right field. Matt Beaty walks. Will Smith to second. Chris Taylor flies out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Will Smith to third. Yoshi Tsutsugo singles to right field. Matt Beaty to second. Will Smith scores. DJ Peters strikes out swinging. Julio Urias doubles to deep right field. Yoshi Tsutsugo scores. Matt Beaty scores. Gavin Lux called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Giants 0.

Dodgers third. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow left field, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith singles to center field. Max Muncy to third. Matt Beaty singles to right field. Will Smith to third. Max Muncy scores. Chris Taylor singles to shallow center field. Matt Beaty to second. Will Smith scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo grounds out to second base, Donovan Solano to Darin Ruf. Chris Taylor to second. Matt Beaty to third. DJ Peters is intentionally walked. Julio Urias singles to first base. DJ Peters to second. Chris Taylor to third. Matt Beaty scores. Gavin Lux homers to center field. Julio Urias scores. DJ Peters scores. Chris Taylor scores. Justin Turner lines out to center field to Austin Slater.

7 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 10, Giants 0.

Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith flies out to deep right center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Matt Beaty flies out to center field to Austin Slater. Chris Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 11, Giants 0.

Giants sixth. Curt Casali called out on strikes. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow infield. Caleb Baragar called out on strikes. Austin Slater homers to left field. Mike Tauchman scores. Donovan Solano singles to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Giants 2.

Giants eighth. Mike Tauchman walks. Steven Duggar pinch-hitting for Nick Tropeano. Steven Duggar doubles to deep right field. Mike Tauchman to third. Austin Slater walks. Donovan Solano out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Matt Beaty. Austin Slater to second. Steven Duggar to third. Mike Tauchman scores. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep right field. Austin Slater scores. Steven Duggar scores. Darin Ruf grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Brandon Crawford hit by pitch. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 11, Giants 5.