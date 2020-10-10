https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-San-Diego-Runs-15635410.php L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs Published 9:13 pm EDT, Friday, October 9, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: Stamford man assaulted liquor store clerk, stole cognac 2 Westport police make arrests in threatening signs case 3 Stamford man charged with punching woman in laundromat 4 Will Haskell: Bringing 21st-century workforce to Connecticut 5 NFL star from Austin selling home after signing lucrative deal 6 Westport RTM passes resolution classifying racism as a crisis 7 Stars step up for Westport Country Playhouse benefit View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.