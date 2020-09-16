L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Dodgers second. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Chris Taylor flies out to deep right center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.

Padres second. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Cody Bellinger. Wil Myers doubles. Mitch Moreland grounds out to shallow right field, Gavin Lux to Cody Bellinger. Wil Myers to third. Jorge Ona walks. Jason Castro doubles to deep right field. Jorge Ona to third. Wil Myers scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 1.

Dodgers third. Gavin Lux reaches on error. Fielding error by Jake Cronenworth. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Gavin Lux out at second. Corey Seager walks. Mookie Betts to third. Justin Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Corey Seager to second. Mookie Betts out at home. Max Muncy doubles. Justin Turner to third. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith singles to shallow infield. Max Muncy to third. Justin Turner scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Lucchesi to Mitch Moreland.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Padres 1.

Dodgers fifth. Mookie Betts singles to center field. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy strikes out on a foul tip. Will Smith doubles to deep center field. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts scores. Cody Bellinger singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Will Smith scores. AJ Pollock grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Mitch Moreland.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 1.

Dodgers sixth. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Gavin Lux walks. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Corey Seager flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Justin Turner strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 1.

Padres seventh. Mitch Moreland reaches on error. Fielding error by Gavin Lux. Jorge Ona strikes out swinging. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Mitch Moreland scores. Trent Grisham strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 3.

Padres eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Cody Bellinger. Manny Machado homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to first base to Cody Bellinger. Wil Myers flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 4.

Padres ninth. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. Jorge Ona hit by pitch. Francisco Mejia pinch-hitting for Jason Castro. Francisco Mejia lines out to left field to Chris Taylor. Jurickson Profar singles to left center field. Jorge Ona scores. Trent Grisham pops out to third base to Max Muncy.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 5.