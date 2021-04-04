L.A. Dodgers-Colorado Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mookie Betts to third. Throwing error by Austin Gomber. Justin Turner walks. AJ Pollock to second. Will Smith strikes out on a foul tip. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor walks. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. AJ Pollock scores. Gavin Lux out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Charlie Blackmon. Max Muncy out at third. Justin Turner scores.
3 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Rockies 0.