L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 2 Totals 33 5 11 5
Herrera cf 5 0 1 1 Betts cf 5 1 3 2
Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 Lux ss 4 1 1 0
Knapp pr 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Smith c 2 0 0 1
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 Beaty lf 3 0 1 0
Torreyes ss 1 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Jankowski ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 3 2 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 2 0
McCutchen lf 3 1 1 1 McKinstry rf 4 1 2 1
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 Urías p 2 0 1 1
Williams ss-rf 4 1 1 0 González p 0 0 0 0
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Raley ph 1 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Burns ph 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 020 000 3
Los Angeles 100 200 11x 5

E_Taylor (6), Beaty (3), Pujols (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_McKinstry (7), Urías (2). HR_McCutchen (11), Betts (8). SB_Jankowski (1). S_Eflin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin 5 7 3 3 0 2
Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Suárez L,2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Bradley 1 2 1 1 1 1
Los Angeles
Urías 5 2-3 6 3 2 2 5
González 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bickford H,1 1 0 0 0 2 2
Treinen S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP_Eflin (Smith), Bradley (Burns). WP_Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:23. A_52,078 (56,000).