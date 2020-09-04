Recommended Video:

Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 5 11 4
Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 5 0 1 1
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 3 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 2 1 1 0
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 2 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 1
Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0
An.Young 3b 3 0 1 1 Pollock ph-lf 2 1 1 1
Varsho dh 4 0 0 0 Beaty dh 4 0 1 0
Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 1
Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 100 1
Los Angeles 200 000 21x 5

E_Walker (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_An.Young (2), Taylor (7). HR_Pollock (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver L,1-6 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 5
Bergen 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Mella 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Mantiply 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Lewicki 1 3 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,5-1 6 1 0 0 2 8
Floro H,2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Treinen H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Kershaw (An.Young), Treinen (Calhoun). WP_Mella.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:58.