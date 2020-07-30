https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-4-Houston-2-15444696.php
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|44
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|45
|2
|8
|2
|Muncy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mayfield pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hernández ph-2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|010
|2
|—
|4
|Houston
|010
|000
|000
|010
|0
|—
|2
DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 15. 2B_Pollock (2), Betts (2), Brantley (3). HR_Seager (1), Ríos (1). SB_Straw 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|May
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Santana W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Houston
|Javier
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|B.Taylor
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osuna
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sneed L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Abreu
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
McGee pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_B.Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_4:44.
