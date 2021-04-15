L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B_McMahon (3), Seager (5), Raley (1). HR_Turner (3), McKinstry (3). SF_Lux (2). S_May (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gray L,1-1 4 5 3 3 2 3 Almonte 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 0 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles May 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 6 V.González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2 Alexander H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 3

Treinen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Givens (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:36. A_15,093 (56,000).