L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|6
|1
|5
|3
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Moreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|015
|110
|004
|—
|12
|San Diego
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Betts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Urías W,1-0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Treinen
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Morejon L,0-1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Stammen
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Patiño
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strahm
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Richards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosenthal
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Morejon pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_4:04.
