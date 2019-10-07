https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-10-Washington-4-14497126.php
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
|Los Angeles
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|Pederson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph-1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Taylor ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|017
|002
|—
|10
|Washington
|200
|002
|000
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 2, Washington 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Washington 5. 2B_J.Turner (2), Martin (1), Hernández (1), Bellinger (1), Freese (1). HR_Muncy (2), J.Turner (1), Martin (1), Soto (1). SF_Cabrera (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,1-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Kelly
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Urías H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maeda
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Sánchez
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Corbin L,0-2 BS,0-1
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Suero
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Kelly pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
WP_Kelly, Rodney, Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Will Little.
T_3:58. A_43,423 (41,313).
