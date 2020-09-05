L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Recommended Video:

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 37 10 15 10 Tapia dh 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 5 2 3 2 Story ss 5 0 0 0 Seager dh 4 0 2 2 Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0 Bellinger 1b 4 1 2 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 4 Pollock cf 4 1 2 2 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor ss 4 1 1 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 2 Hampson 2b 4 0 2 0 Lux 2b 3 2 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 1 1 1 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 a-Fuentes ph 0 1 0 0 McMahon 1b 1 0 0 0

Colorado 100 010 040 — 6 Los Angeles 100 001 35x — 10

E_Hampson (2), Pillar (1), Lux (1). DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 5. HR_Tapia (1), Hilliard (6), Pillar (1), Muncy (10), Smith (5), Pollock (8), Pederson (6), Betts (13). SB_Bellinger (4), Lux (1). SF_Seager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela 5 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 Givens 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Kinley 1 0 1 1 1 0 Estévez, L, 1-1, BS, 1-3 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Hoffman 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Los Angeles May 5 2-3 3 2 2 1 5 Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Graterol, H, 6 2-3 0 2 2 1 0 Ferguson, W, 2-0 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Graterol (Fuentes), Jansen (Tapia). WP_Kinley, May.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:30.