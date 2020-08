L.A. Angels-San Francisco Runs

Recommended Video:

Giants third. Austin Slater walks. Donovan Solano lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Mike Yastrzemski called out on strikes. Evan Longoria singles to shallow infield. Austin Slater to third. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Evan Longoria scores. Austin Slater scores. Hunter Pence grounds out to shallow infield, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 3, Angels 0.

Giants fourth. Darin Ruf grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep left center field. Chadwick Tromp flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Austin Slater homers to center field. Brandon Crawford scores. Donovan Solano flies out to deep right field to Brian Goodwin.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Angels 0.

Angels sixth. David Fletcher grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores. Tommy La Stella doubles to deep center field. Mike Trout called out on strikes. Anthony Rendon doubles. Tommy La Stella scores. Shohei Ohtani walks. Albert Pujols singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Anthony Rendon scores. Jason Castro walks. Albert Pujols to second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Justin Upton strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 5, Angels 2.

Giants seventh. Austin Slater flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Donovan Solano singles to second base. Mike Yastrzemski doubles. Donovan Solano to third. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mike Trout. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Donovan Solano scores. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow right field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Hunter Pence reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Wilmer Flores out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 7, Angels 2.