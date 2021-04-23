L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Angels fifth. Scott Schebler doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Bemboom pops out to shallow infield to Zack Greinke. David Fletcher singles to right field. Scott Schebler to third. Shohei Ohtani doubles to right field. David Fletcher to third. Scott Schebler scores. Justin Upton lines out to shallow infield to Aledmys Diaz. Jared Walsh singles to shallow infield. Shohei Ohtani to third. David Fletcher scores. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 2, Astros 0.

Astros seventh. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez doubles. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to shallow left field to Jose Rojas. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Astros 2.

Angels tenth. David Fletcher singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Bemboom scores. Throwing error by Aledmys Diaz. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Justin Upton lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Jared Walsh is intentionally walked. Albert Pujols singles to shallow center field. Jared Walsh to second. David Fletcher scores. Jose Rojas strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 4, Astros 2.

Astros tenth. Aledmys Diaz flies out to deep right center field to Scott Schebler. Kyle Tucker to third. Myles Straw singles to shortstop. Kyle Tucker scores. Jason Castro doubles. Myles Straw to third. Carlos Correa out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jared Walsh. Jason Castro to third. Myles Straw scores. Robel Garcia pinch-hitting for Chas McCormick. Robel Garcia singles to center field. Jason Castro scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Angels 4.