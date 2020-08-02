https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-5-Houston-4-15452108.php
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Goodwin cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Hermosillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Toro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Straw pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|103
|0
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|011
|1
|—
|5
E_Fletcher (1), Rendon (2). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reddick (3), Castro (2). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Reddick (1), Springer (2). SB_Straw (3). SF_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bailey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna H,1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sneed BS,0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Rodriguez L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Canning
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Peña H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles BS,1-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buchter W,2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Canning pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Sneed, Canning.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:58.
