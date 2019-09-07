L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 31 4 6 4 Fletcher 3b 4 1 0 0 Anderson ss 4 2 2 2 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 Goodwin cf 2 1 1 2 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 1 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 Castillo dh 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Palka ph 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1 Engel cf 1 1 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Ward ph 0 0 0 0 Smith c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 001 000 121 — 5 Chicago 200 020 000 — 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Ohtani (19), Abreu (33), Moncada (26). 3B_Ohtani (5). HR_Rengifo (7), Goodwin (16), Upton (12), Anderson (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Peters 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 1 1 Robles W,5-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

Chicago Giolito 7 3 2 2 1 6 Bummer BS,1-3 1 1 2 2 1 1 Colomé L,4-3 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:02. A_20,026 (40,615).